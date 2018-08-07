GETZVILLE, NY - A bear was spotted in Getzille Saturday morning, prompting a search by police all afternoon.

The bear could be seen from resident Jim Horton's backyard on Foxberry Drive, who told 2 On Your Side he was close enough to touch.

Later Saturday, Amherst Police said the male bear was visibly hurt, limping.

They're encouraging residents to put away bird feeders, and are trying to get the bear to go south.

