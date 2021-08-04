Police agencies stepping up patrols during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019, distracted driving killed 3,142 people – a 10% increase from 2018.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police agencies in Western New York and across the country are taking part in a national campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

U Drive. U Text. U Pay. runs from April 8 to April 12 and is in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Many law enforcement agencies will have extra officers on patrol looking for drivers who are distracted while driving — from talking or texting on your cell phone to applying makeup while behind the wheel.

According to NHTSA, in 2019, distracted driving killed 3,142 people – a 10% increase from 2018.

NHTSA research from 2017 shows drivers 16 to 24 years old have been seen using handheld electronic devices while driving at higher rates than older drivers have since 2007.

NHTSA's responsible driving tips: