Police: 6-year-old girl hit by truck in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A 6-year-old girl is in serious but stable condition after being hit by a truck Monday afternoon in Batavia.

Batavia Police were called to a residence on Otis Street just before 4 p.m.

According to Batavia Police, the driver had disconnected a trailer from his pickup truck and was in the process of moving the truck when he hit the child. The 6-year-old was said to be in the yard, on the passenger side of the truck.

Upon arrival, officers say the 6-year-old was conscious and was speaking with police. The child was evaluated by first responders at the residence and was then taken to the Mercy Flight helipad, where she was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.