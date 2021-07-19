Police: 50-year-old man charged with arson following vehicle fire in Cattaraugus County

Shawn M. Siago was arrested and charged with arson in the third degree and criminal contempt in the second degree.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old man has been charged with arson following a vehicle fire last week in the Village of Allegany.

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, the fire happened early in the morning on July 16.

Shawn M. Siago, of the Lantern Motel, was arrested and charged with arson in the third degree and criminal contempt in the second degree following an investigation from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Bureau.