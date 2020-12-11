x
Police: 1 person dead in Orchard Park car crash

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One person died in a car crash Thursday afternoon, according to Orchard Park Police.

Police say calls came in at 1:23 p.m. about a vehicle traveling north that struck the Powers Road overpass bridge support. The vehicle was in flames and a person was trapped inside, according to callers.

The person was found dead and the vehicle was still in flames when officers arrived at the scene.

An investigation is underway, and the person's name is being withheld while family members are notified.

