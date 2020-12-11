Police: 1 person dead in Orchard Park car crash

An investigation is underway, and the person's name is being withheld while family members are notified.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One person died in a car crash Thursday afternoon, according to Orchard Park Police.

Police say calls came in at 1:23 p.m. about a vehicle traveling north that struck the Powers Road overpass bridge support. The vehicle was in flames and a person was trapped inside, according to callers.

The person was found dead and the vehicle was still in flames when officers arrived at the scene.