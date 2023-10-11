Polancarz discusses opportunities for construction workers

Construction workforce opportunity career fair will be helping to pave the way for construction workers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz will be joined by Legislators and labor community officials in an effort to help the construction workforce community find jobs.

Their meeting will be held on Wednesday morning at 11:00am this week.

Presidents of the Buffalo Building Trades Council and of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, the Buffalo Building Trades Council and the Western New York Area Labor Federation will all be discussing the upcoming Construction workforce opportunity career fair.

The fair will help to recruit more local workers for a job that is designed to support community members. Also, allowing opportunities of discovering and exploring potential career paths in the construction field.

Construction workforce opportunity career fair will take place at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, October 14.