Poinsettia, wreath holiday fundraiser underway in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A fundraiser is underway in Western New York to help raise money for the Mental Health Association in Niagara County.

According to the Mental Health Association in Niagara County, proceeds earned from the fundraiser will go towards services and programming for people in the county who are living with a mental health diagnosis.

The poinsettias come in a variety of colors and sizes. The colors range from red, pink or white and come in either small, medium or large. The small poinsettias feature two to three flowers and is $6, while the medium size has five or six flowers for $10. The large poinsettias will have 12 to 15 flowers and is $20.

Wreaths come in either a medium or large size. The medium sized wreath has a 12 inch diameter ring with bow and pine cones, and costs $18. The large wreath has a 16 inch diameter ring with bow and pine cones, and costs $26.

"Everyone loves to get a poinsettia around the holidays so why not cross some shopping off your checklist while supporting a great organization in the process," said Daniel Colpoys, executive director of the Mental Health Association in Niagara County.

Anyone looking to place an order can do so by calling (716) 433-3780 and asking for Mary Ann. The last day to place an order is Thursday, Nov. 18.