Poinsettia & Railway Exhibit returns to the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The Botanical Gardens has a whole host of activities and events coming up, including family-friendly holiday events, new exhibits and after-dark experiences.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this week, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens closed its doors for three days. Why? To do what so many of us are doing: decorating for the holiday season.

The Gardens are open again and ready to show off 1,000 poinsettias and a special railway. It's a holiday tradition at the Botanical Gardens, and this year there's lot of activities for the family with social distancing in mind.

On December 11 and 12, Santa's Workshop will be open at the Gardens from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. There will be a scavenger hunt, a take-home craft bag, and photo opportunities. Santa will also be there for kids to wave to and take a socially distanced photo with.

On December 28, there will be a buy-one-get-one admission day, and tickets for that day can be bought online with the promo code "BOGO."

The #PoinsettiaAndRailwayExhibit opens TODAY! Experience our unique display of poinsettias and the magical charm of Western NY Garden Railway Society's extraordinary trains!



If you're planning a visit to the Botanical Gardens, you can buy your ticket online to guarantee your spot. With the current COVID-19 restrictions, reservations are required. Masks are required in the Gardens.

Pricing is as follows: $12.50 for adults, $11 for seniors (62 or older), $11 for students (13 or older), $7 for kids ages 3 through 12, members and kids two and under are free.

The Poinsettia and Railway Exhibit runs until January 3, and features a railway from the Western New York Garden Railway Society. The exhibit is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There's also a unique nighttime experience available called "Magical Poinsettias" that will run from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on December 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 26, 29 and 30.

The experience is part of the Gardens After Dark series, which will continue in 2021 and include the "Enchanted Winter Escape" in January and February, as well as an experience in April during the Spring Flower Exhibit.

Tickets for the Gardens After Dark nights for non-members are $13.50 for adults, $12.00 for seniors (62 or older), $12.00 for students (13 or older), $7.00 for kids ages 3 through 12.

Member tickets for Gardens After Dark are $11.50 for adults, $10 for seniors (62 or older), $10 for students (13 or older), $7 for kids ages 3 through 12.

Gardens After Dark will not accept guest passes, coupons or Arts Access passes.