Another Ride for Roswell weekend is fast-approaching and the weather forecast couldn't get much better.

Conditions will be a little cool for Friday evening's Celebration of Hope festivities at the UB North Campus in Amherst. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with a northwest breeze of 10 to 15 mph. Fortunately the wind is the only element that Peloton riders will be contending with when they leave Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center at 6 p.m. Friday.

The wind will weaken Friday night and temperatures will drop into the mid 50s. That's a touch cooler than normal for mid-June, but Saturday will be filled with sunshine. That sun will help to quickly boost temperatures into the 70s midday Saturday. Humidity levels will be comfortable for mid June too. Any breeze during the day will remain light, coming from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Riders participating in some of the longer routes may want a light layer for the start, but everyone will need sunscreen. The UV index will be quite high from mid morning Saturday all the way through closing ceremonies in the late afternoon.