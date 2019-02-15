LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A plea deal has been reached in an attempted child abduction case in Niagara County that has taken some dramatic turns.

It all started with police arresting the wrong person for the crime, then taking into custody a sex offender who had cut off his ankle monitor and was on the loose.

This attempted child abduction case dates back to this past June in Wheatfield.

Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour says the man who made that attempt on a 6-year-old girl is an animal who prowled around the county.

Initially, a woman on Ward Road in Wheatfield told the sheriff's office that a neighbor broke into their home and tried to take her daughter. That neighbor was arrested.

The very next day, police arrested 65-year-old Larry Keiper of Niagara Falls for breaking into a shed. According to the District Attorney's office, the description of Keiper's clothing from that incident linked him to the attempted abduction, and DNA would later confirm Keiper was the intruder.

Charges were dropped against the neighbor.

"I want to also give credit to our forensic lab here in Niagara County because they did incredible work when we found that there might be some corroborating evidence that Larry Keiper was, in fact, the person who committed this crime," said Caroline Wojtaszek, Niagara County District Attorney. "They worked day and night literally over a weekend to confirm that evidence."

It turns out that Keiper, a level three sex offender, cut off his ankle monitor. At the time, he had been on the loose for about a week before deputies arrested him.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office admits some mistakes were made in detecting that Keiper was on the loose.

The sheriff's office says reforms have been made to make sure those alerts aren't missed. Now with the plea deal, Keiper is expected to be sentenced to 16 years to life, when he's sentenced in April.

The parents of the victim in this case are satisfied with the plea deal.

"Any parent or grandparent, just hug your kid tight because you don't know when you're last chance will be to do it. We were lucky, and we thank God every day, multiple times a day, that our baby's safe. Just give them a hug a bit tighter tonight," said Richie Zmozynski, the victim's father.