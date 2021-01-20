'Playoffs on the Patios' returning Sunday for Bills AFC Championship game

Restaurants on Chippewa Street will be hosting another safe and socially distant "Playoffs on the Patios" event Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo announced Tuesday that Chippewa Street will be closed once again Sunday to accommodate another Bills watch party.

The Buffalo Bills will be traveling to Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship game. Meanwhile, here in Buffalo, restaurants on Chippewa will be hosting another safe and socially distant "Playoffs on the Patios" event so Bills fans can cheer on the team.

Chippewa Street will be closed to traffic from Franklin Street to the Buffalo Tap House from 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., allowing crews to set up tables and chairs and two LED video screens.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and you must be 21-years-old or older to attend.

Just like the wild card game, you must have reservations to get in. Tables are limited, and they sold out quickly last time, so you can expect that again.