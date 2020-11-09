Playground 2020 brings public art to WNY

Happening now through next weekend, you can see 22 of those works of art from Canalside to Larkinville to Artpark and beyond.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new batch of public art is popping up all over the area.

It's called "Playground 2020." This is an initiative by local galleries and groups to give contemporary artists a way to show off their work in a year when so many shows and galleries have been closed due to the pandemic.

"We've had an incredible number of sponsors come forward to help us pay artists wages they've been losing because their projects have been canceled, and they can actually show their works all over the city in an outdoor way that is actually more accessible to more people than it's ever been before," says Emily Reynolds, of Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art.

if you want to track down the art and find out more, you can check out the map here.