BUFFALO, N.Y. — The plastic bag ban is now in effect across New York State.

But the state's Department of Environmental Conservation said Sunday it would not start penalizing businesses that use plastic bags until April 1.

The delay in enforcement is after a court challenge. The ban is expected to reduce litter and protect the environment, and it applies to grocery stores, big box stores, clothing stores.

"The best option is always to bring your reuseable bag," Elizabeth Cute of the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper said. "Paper bags, you might use them to recycle something at your house, but you're not very likely to be bringing them back to the store for grocery. ... Reuseable is always best."

Again, shoppers should bring bags from home or buy a reusable bag at the store.

RELATED: New York plastic bag ban starts Sunday, but without enforcement

RELATED: Cornell professor: New York plastic bag ban has possible loophole

RELATED: When will small local grocery stores remove plastic bags?