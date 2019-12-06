A land surveyor monument was installed along the replica canals at Canalside near Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum to commemorate the original western end point of the Erie Canal.

This ground mounted marker features a historic street grid and etched graphic of Buffalo when the canal opened in 1825.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation and the Niagara Frontier Land Surveyors Association teamed together to put this project in motion. Due to their efforts, land surveyors utilized engineering and measurement skills to trace the history of the area, thus finding the perfect spot for this new monument.