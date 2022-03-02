Plantasia Garden and Landscape show returns after 2-year hiatus

The 20th annual event will be held March 17 through March 20 by Plant Western New York.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Plantasia Garden and Landscape Show is returning to the Hamburg Fairgrounds this month after a two-year hiatus.

The 20th annual event will be held March 17 through March 20 by Plant Western New York, along with Lakeside Sod Supply of Clarence, with the theme "Reflections."

According to event organizers, local nursery and landscape professionals will create 12 different theme gardens for the event and each garden design will reflect on the themes of previous shows.

In a provided statement, Show Chairman Chris Zeisz says that the gardens and theme, "are intended to inspire visitors to design and create a very personal garden that reflects their uses and needs."

In addition to the theme gardens, there will be free daily seminars by Certified Nursery & Landscape Professionals (CNLP) and by over 100 vendors in the garden marketplace. The Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve will also feature a children's garden at the event.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors. Children under 12 years old are free to attend.

For more information about Plantasia or Plant Western New York, click here.