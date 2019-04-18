CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — There's some welcome news for parents with kids in Cheektowaga with the announcement Thursday that a Boys & Girls Club location is coming to town.

Town and state leaders say it will be housed in the Alexander Community Center. The former school houses several town offices but is considered under-utilized.

The organization will use an existing gym, kitchen, cafeteria, computer lab and rec rooms. A state grant of $100,000 will cover the initial start-up costs.

The Cheektowaga Boys & Girls Club will be affiliated with the Boys & Girls Club of Depew-Lancaster, providing the new chapter with help getting off the ground.

Additional funding is still needed for security and accessibility updates before the site is up and running.