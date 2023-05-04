Planning for 2024 total solar eclipse already underway in WNY

April 8, 2024, is when our region is set to experience a total solar eclipse for the first time since 1925.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your calendar isn't marked already, a little over one year to the day, Western New York will be cast into near darkness.

April 8, 2024, is when our region is set to experience a total solar eclipse for the first time since 1925, and plans to celebrate the rare event are already in the works.

Buffalo and Rochester will be in what is called the path of totality, a narrow band in which the sun is completely covered by the moon's shadow; the prime spot so to speak. The event will last just under 4 minutes long because of our location.

"Partial solar eclipse is cool in and of itself because it covers a portion of the sun and leaves a crescent behind but the truly remarkable party is totality," said Troy Paisley, the director of programs and experiences at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

The museum is one of many spots in Western New York getting ready for the natural phenomena. They already have an exhibit set up where people can learn about what causes eclipses and the difference between lunar and solar.

Paisley said they plan to add other events and activities over the next year.

"It covers all the visible portion of the sun; you can take your eclipse goggles off at that point because the sun is covered up and it leaves the corona behind, the prominence, the flares, like the kindergarten sun with all the little rays of sun coming out. ... It really is magnificent," Paisley said.

The Museum was the backdrop for a solar eclipse kickoff Wednesday where Visit Buffalo Niagara, the region's tourism body, and Erie County leaders talked about how they're planning for the day.

With hundreds of thousands of travelers possible in Western New York, these events are also good for local businesses. Nashville was mobbed with people during the last total solar eclipse to hit the United States in 2017.

"One opportunity is the [county] parks for organizing [viewing parties]. Another option is Sahlen Field might be a good opportunity. I've been in touch with their management. Maybe that could be the opening day of baseball," Visit Buffalo Niagara president and CEO Patrick Kaler said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that the county will be buying $100,000 worth of eclipse goggles, which are needed to view the entire eclipse. They will be handed out to county residents at a later date that is to be announced.

Kaler added: "We've been talking with several of the breweries as well about creating a special beer for the total eclipse and planning other events."

While nothing is set in stone Kaler said VisitBuffaloNiagara.com will have a place on their website to keep track of all eclipse-related events, as they build excitement over the next year.

The one thing everyone at Wednesday's kick-off addressed, that unfortunately, no one can plan for was the weather. A clear sunny day would mean ideal viewing, but Paisley explained even if it is cloudy, Western New Yorkers will be able to experience the eclipse turning out the lights.