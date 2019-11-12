BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Southwest plane had to make an emergency landing in Buffalo.
The crew on the 737 flight reported issues with a flap on the plane. The plane, carrying 76 people, landed safely,
The scheduled flight was coming in from Orlando.
