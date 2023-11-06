1 person dies in small plane crash in Niagara County; state police investigating

New York State Police say they are investigating a small plane crash that happened in a field off Braley Road in the Town of Porter.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One person died in a small plane crash Sunday in the Town of Porter.

A spokesperson for New York State Police confirmed the death during a 5:30 p.m. news conference at the scene in Niagara County. The victim was from the area, state police said, adding that it was a small, single-prop plane.

"We believe the plane was heading northbound, struck some trees and power lines on Braley, and crashed just north into the field off Braley Road," said state trooper James O'Callaghan, the Troop A public information officer.

There was a just a single occupant, the pilot, aboard the plane, which crashed near Shear Airport.

"We know the operator of the plane was going to head home," O'Callaghan said.

A coroner was heading to the scene, and state police are working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on the investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board has not arrived just yet.

The initial call for the crash came at 3:08 p.m. Sunday. Braley Road in the Town of Porter is closed between Porter Center Road and Youngstown-Wilson Road, and state police confirmed that it will stay closed for at least a couple days.

A forensics unit is on the scene. National Grid was also there, checking on lines that were down on the road.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office initially said Sunday afternoon that the road closure was in response to a "fire/EMS emergency."