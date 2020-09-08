PJ Cools Ice Cream Shoppe hosting sundae fundraiser for local cat rescue group

PJ Cools Ice Cream Shoppe will be serving a special "kitty litter sundae" to raise money for the Ten Lives Club. The event is being held Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

DEPEW, N.Y. — An ice cream shop located on Transit Road in Depew is hosting a fundraiser Sunday evening to help raise money for a local cat rescue group.

PJ Cools Ice Cream Shoppe will be serving a special "kitty litter sundae" to raise money for the Ten Lives Club cat adoption group. The special sundae features chocolate custard, hot fudge, chocolate cookie crunch, and Kit Kat pieces. Part of the proceeds from each sundae sold will be donated to the Ten Lives Club.

The fundraiser will also feature a basket raffle and a cat tree raffle. Winners for both will be pulled at the end of the event. A few adoptable cats will be in attendance, if the weather cooperates.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

PJ Cools is also asking anyone who plans on attending the event to follow current New York State guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing safe social distancing.