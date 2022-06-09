Pizza Hut franchisee has no plans for dine-in options with WNY return

Maruti Empire, the Ontario-based franchisee, confirmed its plans call for only take-out and delivery at all 10 sites opening across the Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pizza Hut fans hoping for a return of the franchise’s buffet may be disappointed.

Maruti Empire, the Ontario-based franchisee, confirmed its plans call for only take-out and delivery at all 10 sites opening across the Western New York.

Rohit Patel, the main operating partner at Maruti Empire, said there are no plans to bring back the full-service restaurant model operated by the former franchisee. Instead, the sites will follow the quick-serve model with a more limited menu with counter service and no servers.