Pizza Hut franchise returning to Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pizza Hut is returning to Western New York with 10 new stores under a new franchisee.

A spokesman from YUM! Brands Inc., which owns the Pizza Hut brand, would not disclose the locations yet, but confirmed the return will happen in 2022.

“We’re excited to share that Pizza Hut is indeed expanding in Western New York,” he said. “With plans to open around 10 new stores by the end of the year, we couldn’t be more thrilled to serve more customers in the region.”

Pizza Hut shut down locally in the summer of 2020 during the pandemic after franchisee Hospitality Restaurant Group closed all 17 of its full-service restaurants across Western New York and the Southern Tier.