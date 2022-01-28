Pittsburgh bridge collapse has some concerned about Buffalo-area bridges

The New York State Department of Transportation inspects bridges at least once every two years and takes steps to safeguard against calamity.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The sudden collapse of abridge in Pittsburgh on Friday, which injured 10 people, may have some wondering about the structural integrity and safety of bridges here in Western New York.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT), there are more than 17,000 highway bridges across the state.

With exception of those maintained by the New York State Thruway Authority, it is the job of the DOT to inspect every one of them at least once every two years.

According to their most recent report, about 10 percent of the bridges in the state are rated as being in "poor" condition, which they used to call "structurally deficient."

That rate is about the same in Erie County, which has close to 900 bridges.

However, even if a bridge is rated poor, it doesn't mean it's in danger of collapse.

In many cases, such a bridge will have its weight limit lowered, and in cases where the deterioration might pose any threat, it will likely be closed until such time as it can be repaired or replaced entirely.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins (D-South Buffalo) says the collapse of the bridge in Pittsburgh underscores the need for Congress to act on a massive infrastructure bill to provide money for the ongoing maintenance, repair, or replacement of bridges.