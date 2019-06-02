BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local government officials continue to decry Governor Cuomo’s decision to eliminate aid which their municipalities have received from New York State for several years.

The Aid and Incentives to Municipalities (AIM) program has been an important source of state aid for towns and villages.

However, the Governor’s budget proposes eliminating the funding for about 91 percent of the towns and villages in the state, while keeping the aid flowing to cities at the levels they have always enjoyed.

As a result, towns and villages in Erie County collectively would lose close to $5 million, an amount the Cuomo administration has called “insignificant.”

For weeks we have been hearing from local government leaders upset by the Governor’s proposal.

On Wednesday, NYS Assemblywoman Monica Wallace (D-143rd district ) met with several of them as well as several of her state legislative colleagues hoping to come up with the best plan of attack for state lawmakers to deploy in Albany, for the budget battle that will be waged between now and April 1.

“This is so that I can take that information back to the Governor when I ask him to amend his budget to include and restore the funding for AIM," Wallace said.