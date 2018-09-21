From helping families keep food on the table, to providing access to the arts, and assisting victims of human trafficking. Three local non-profits got recognized at a unique event, and walked away with thousands of dollars in grants.

Last night Next Generation United and The United Way held their "Pitch10" Event at Delaware North's Courtyard. The Idea is simple, 10 organizations got three minutes each to make a pitch, and then the crowd voted on the winners. The winners then got prize money provided by Delaware North and KeyBank.

The first place group, Grassroots Gardens, received $5,000 for their pitch.

