BUFFALO, N.Y. — The pit bull that was found in a garbage tote in Buffalo on Tuesday morning is on the road to recovery.

The SPCA Serving Erie County used Facebook to give people an update on Charlie's condition on Wednesday.

The vets there say he's gained 3 to 4 pounds already, just from getting the water he needs, and he is feeling well enough to stand.

They've been treating him for some wounds and other injuries, and while he does have a ways to go, he's been the perfect patient.

His tail has been wagging through the whole treatment, and he is showing no sign of aggression.

They're still looking for whomever left Charlie in that tote.

The number to call with any information is 875-7360.