OLCOTT, NY - An annual tradition is back in Krull Park this weekend: the Olcott Pirates Festival!
Sponsored by the Olcott Fire Department, the festival features activities for the whole family - with food, drink, live entertainment, carnival rides, vendors, and more.
The festival continues Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m., and includes a costume content for kids and adults - with cash prizes awarded for the best costumes.
The Great Lakes Freebooters will be at the festival too, offering demonstrations, performanes, and giving kids a chance to interact with the pirates.
Proceeds from the festival go towards Olcott Fire and Rescue.
For more information, you can visit the Olcott/Newfane website.
