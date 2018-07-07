OLCOTT, NY - An annual tradition is back in Krull Park this weekend: the Olcott Pirates Festival!

Sponsored by the Olcott Fire Department, the festival features activities for the whole family - with food, drink, live entertainment, carnival rides, vendors, and more.

The festival continues Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m., and includes a costume content for kids and adults - with cash prizes awarded for the best costumes.

The Great Lakes Freebooters will be at the festival too, offering demonstrations, performanes, and giving kids a chance to interact with the pirates.

Proceeds from the festival go towards Olcott Fire and Rescue.

For more information, you can visit the Olcott/Newfane website.

