ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Buffalo man convicted on charges of placing what appeared to be a pipe bomb outside of a South Buffalo post office is back in custody.

James Timpanaro, 55, pleaded guilty last August to federal charges of false information and hoaxes.

The US Marshals Task Force began searching for him after he escaped a halfway house in Rochester, saying he sent a threatening letter to a relative in Buffalo. They say he arrested by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning at a Rodeway Inn in Lakeville thanks to a tip from the public.

He'll be arraigned on new charges in Rochester.

Timanaro's original guilty plea came after the US Attorney's office says he placed suspicious devices at the South District Buffalo Police station on October 26, 2018, plus another one the next day outside of a post office, also on South Park Avenue. A note with the post office device read, "RESIST COMMUNISM, THE POLICE STATE AND THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY."