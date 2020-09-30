'Pink Tax' ban goes into effect in New York State

The law mandates that an individual or entity cannot charge a price for two goods or services that are "substantially similar" based on gender.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the "Pink Tax" ban has officially gone into effect.

Under this reform, businesses in New York State are prohibited from charging a "pink tax." This means businesses cannot charge different prices for "substantially similar" consumer goods or services that are marketed to different genders, according to the governor's office. This includes retailers, suppliers, manufacturers and distributors.

The governor's office goes on to say that the new measure also requires certain service providers to "provide price lists for standard services upon request and notifies them that gender-based price discrimination is prohibited under state law." Any businesses that violates the new law will face civil penalties.

"Women and girls continue to face inequalities in many aspects of their daily lives, and it is unacceptable that they have to pay more than men for similar goods and services," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "Eliminating the pink tax helps put an end to gender-based pricing, ensure financial success and break down barriers for women. We do not tolerate discriminatory actions in our state, and we will continue to fight to eliminate the gender wage gap and achieve full equality and justice for all New Yorkers."

