CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — Pine Valley Central School is closed Tuesday following an early morning shooting near the school.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office told 2 On Your Side that the shooting happened off campus and that the school is secure.

New York State Police say that a man was transferred to by Mercy Flight to the hospital for treatment.

No word yet on if a suspect is in custody.

2 On Your Side is working to learn more on the incident. We will update this story when more information becomes available.