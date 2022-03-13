x
Fire at Pine Harbor Apartments displaces several families; dog dies

The cause of fire is under investigation, but officials said it seems accidental and not suspicious. Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.
One dog died and several families have been displaced following a fire that happened Sunday evening at Pine Harbor Apartments.

The fire started around 6:40 p.m. on the seventh floor, according to Buffalo Fire officials. Smoke was showing from that floor when crews arrived, and the fire was under control in a few minutes.

The cause of fire is under investigation, but officials said it seems accidental and not suspicious. Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

There was extensive water damage throughout the building, worth an estimated total of $600,000, according to fire officials. They also said the apartment where the blaze began was a total loss.

