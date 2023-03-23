x
Local News

Pierogi Fest 2023 taking place April 1

The festival will take place at the Terrace in April.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A celebration of a popular Polish dish is set to take place next month.

The Pierogi Fest is selling tickets for its 2023 event scheduled to take place April 1 at the Terrace from 1-5 p.m. 

"If filling your belly with delicious Polish dumplings and Cold beer while dancing to Live Polka sounds like a great time to you then don't miss the return of Pierogi Fest at The Terrace!" the event announcement reads. 

Tickets are $30 per person and includes samples from "Buffalo's Best" Polish dumpling artists, live Polka music, voting for your favorite pierogi. Craft beer and cocktails will be available from a cash bar.

Tickets can be purchased now on the Pierogi Fest website.

