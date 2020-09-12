Picture this: WNY Land Conservancy seeks photos from the public to influence Riverline design

Organization looking for design ideas for the proposed nature trail and greenway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The WNY Land Conservancy is looking to the public for input and ideas on what they'd like to see included in the design of the proposed 'Riverline' nature trail and greenway.

The new recreational area is being developed along the former rail corridor running from Canalside to the Buffalo River.

The Conservancy, along with its design partners, W Architecture, Hood Design Studio, and Green Shield Ecology are asking for the public to submit photos that might help provide ideas on what the space should look like.

The pictures can be taken with cell phones or digital cameras and should take the following guidelines into consideration:

Respect the character and history of local communities and increase quality of life for residents

Embrace and enhance nature that thrives along the corridor

Provide for different kinds of recreation and events year round

Create connections beyond the old rail corridor itself

Design with long-term use, maintenance, and safety in mind

Help create additional investment and opportunity in the community

Walter Hood, MacArthur Genius grant recipient and principal of Hood Design Studio in Oakland, CA, says, “Since our design teams are located in Brooklyn and Oakland, respectively, we rely on input from participating communities to shed light on what they value and want the future of the space to become. Weaving this input into our work results in a design that is idiosyncratic and particular to the residents’ city.”

Those wishing to submit a photo or photos should email them by December 28. You can also post photos on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using #TheRiverline.

In early 2021, the conservancy and design teams will virtually exhibit early stages of the plans to solicit public input. This input will be used in developing the final concept designs which are expected to be unveiled next summer.