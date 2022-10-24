Pickleball tournament takes place at Bidwell Park to benefit Buffalo Seminary

Organizers say pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. as the sport is relatively easy to pick up.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One Western New York park was closed for a tournament of a new, but wildly popular sport.

Bidwell Park hosted Buffalo Seminary's "Pickleball on the Parkway" tournament.

Students, parents, staff and other members of the community gathered for an afternoon of family friendly fun.

There were t-shirts, refreshments, and some giveaways too.

Organizers say pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S.

"I think in terms of ball and racquet sports, this one is easy to pick up. And its small courts so it's not as aerobic, so most anybody can play. Your fitness level doesn't matter but it is a healthy activity," Helen Marlette the head of Buffalo Seminary said.

The second annual event also raised money to support Buffalo Seminary.