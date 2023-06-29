'Pickleball in the Sky' | World's highest pickleball court overlooks Dallas

Pickleball has officially reached new heights (literally).

DALLAS — Alright... this pickleball craze has physically and theoretically reached new heights.

The world's highest pickleball court can be found right here in downtown Dallas. Tower Club Dallas and Invited – which operates more than 800 tennis courts and 400 pickleball courts around the world – have installed a pickleball court on the 48th floor of the North Texas hi-rise.

The court provides a 360-degree view of central Dallas and will be featured at the club for the month of July, officials said in a release. The indoor court can be rented by both members and non-members, the release said.

“Invited continues to surprise and delight its members and the local community with innovative experiences. The 'Pickleball Court in the Sky' is just another example of engaging with the pickleball fans in Dallas and continuing the growth of the sport across our nationwide portfolio of clubs,” said Invited CEO David Pillsbury.

Non-members can rent a court online here, and part of the rental proceeds will benefit Bonton Farms, committed to combating the effects of poverty in South Dallas.

Pickleball courts continue to pop up around the metroplex, including in Plano. The 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships is being held in North Texas, too, out in Farmers Branch.