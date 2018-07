BUFFALO, NY - It couldn't be a better weekend for the Taste of Buffalo.

With sunny skies and plenty of food, Delaware Avenue was packed with everyone wanting a taste.

The Taste continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

