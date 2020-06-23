Petri Cookies hoping to return to Silver Creek

Sold off in 2012, the bakery has reincorporated and is working to aquire its former location on Main St. in the village.

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — The sweet smell of cookies could soon be wafting over the Village of Silver Creek once again.

The Chautauqua County IDA Tuesday said it approved financial incentives to help Petri Baking Products re-establish a new bakery in the same Main St. building it called home from 1982-2012.

It was in 2012 that ownership sold the business to Ralcorp, which in turn, unexpectedly sold it off to Con Agra Foods, which shortly after closed all local plants.

The bakery has reincorporated and hopes to recreate its success as the top private label soft cooker maker in the US. Down the road, plans could include making a variety of items for the snack aisle as well.

Anthony Habib will be returning as President of the company. "We're really excited to return to Silver Creek, a community we know very well with a fantastic workforce, and operate in a building we know top to bottom with the strong leadership team we have assembled ", said Habib. "We still have a lot of work to do to make this a reality, but we are hopeful we can bring everything together to make it a reality. There are a lot of moving parts"!

Renovations to the Main St. facility will include the installation of new equipment. About 40 new jobs are planned for a potential opening in early 2021, with a total of over 100 projected over the next three years.

"We are excited to be supporting Petri Baking Products and to see them one step closer to opening", said Village of Silver Creek Mayor Jeffrey Hornburg.