BUFFALO, N.Y. — Usually, Buffalo's Bishop marching in the St. Patrick's Day Parade wouldn't be the source of controversy.

But the revelations about priest sex abuse in Western New York have changed that.

There are some people calling for Bishop Richard Malone to stay out of the big parade next month.

A petition on Change.org has just under 100 signatures asking Bishop Malone not to walk in the parade.

The creators of the petition say they want Bishop Malone to resign and for him to not take part in one of the largest St. Patrick's Day parades in the country.

However, Michael Whalen a survivor of abuse says having the bishop in the parade is tradition.

"He should be able to walk in the parade. It’s been a tradition that’s been going on for 80 years why change it," Whalen said.

Despite the petition, the Buffalo diocese says that Bishop Malone will participate in the parade on March 17.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said that everyone is welcome to participate in the parade and that the city will have plenty of security to keep everyone safe.

The United Irish American Association puts on the parade every year, and the group says the decision on whether or not Bishop Malone walks in the parade is up to the diocese.