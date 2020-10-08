Petition aims to change name of Columbus Park to 'Buffalo Medal of Honor Park'

Move follows removal last month of statue of Christopher Columbus from its location on Buffalo's west side.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A petition on Change.org has surfaced to change the name of Columbus Park on Buffalo’s west side to “Buffalo Medal of Honor Park.”

In June 2020, protesters began to protest outside of the park calling for the removal of the statue of Christopher Columbus.

City leaders and officials answered the call by removing the statue in early July.

Now, a there is a call to rename the park. Joe Sedita has started the petition to rename the park and also calls for a statue of Marine Sergeant John Basilone to be constructed where Columbus’ once stood.

“By renaming Columbus Park, Buffalo Medal of Honor Park, and gracing it with a statue of John Basilone, our community can continue to celebrate pride in our country and inspire generations to come with the meaning of true heroism,” Sedita said.