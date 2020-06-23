Pet Connection hosting drive-thru pet food bank Thursday

Pet Connection is offering dog food, cat food and cat litter for anyone who is in desperate need.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — To help those who have been impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic, Pet Connection Programs Inc. is holding a drive-thru pet food bank Thursday for any pet owners who need it.

Pet Connection is offering dog food, cat food, and cat litter for anyone who is in desperate need. Supplies are limited, so anyone looking to pick up supplies must pre-order ahead of time.

Those looking to pre-order must text or call (716) 998-8586 and provide the following information so Pet Connection can gather the appropriate supplies for your furry friend:

Your full name

How many cats and/or dogs you have

If you have dogs, how big or small they are

Pet Connection says all pre-orders should be placed before noon on Thursday. The pet food will then be available to pick up Thursday evening at 12935 Williston Road in East Aurora between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.