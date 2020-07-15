Pet Connection hosting drive-thru chicken bbq fundraiser

The fundraiser is happening Thursday at 5287 Transit Road in Depew. The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until the food is sold out.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Pet Connection Programs Inc., a Western New York non-profit animal shelter, is hosting a drive-thru chicken bbq fundraiser this week to raise money for its sheltered animals and future rescues.

For $12 you will get a half chicken, potato salad, mac salad and a homemade sweet roll. But don't forget about your furry friend. Pet Connection will also have treats available for dogs and cats.

Doggy bags, which are filled with treats, will be available for a $10 donation. Cat bags will also be available for a $5 donation.

For those who bring their own reusable bag, volunteers will fill it up with treats as a "thank you" for bringing your own bag. You will also receive an extra bag of treats.