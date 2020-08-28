Pet adoption event this weekend in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Ideal You Weight Loss Center is partnering with the Niagara County SPCA as well as Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue to hold the organization's first-ever pet adoption event on Saturday.

The event will take place outside in the Delton Plaza parking lot from 1 p.m- 3 p.m. Many adoptable dogs will be available to meet potential owners. There will also be pet supplies and other merchandise available for cash-only purchases. All of the proceeds from the merchandise will be donated.