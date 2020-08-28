x
Pet adoption event this weekend in Tonawanda

The Ideal You Weight Loss Center is partnering with the Niagara County SPCA and Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue to hold the event

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Ideal You Weight Loss Center is partnering with the Niagara County SPCA as well as Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue to hold the organization's first-ever pet adoption event on Saturday. 

The event will take place outside in the Delton Plaza parking lot from 1 p.m- 3 p.m. Many adoptable dogs will be available to meet potential owners. There will also be pet supplies and other merchandise available for cash-only purchases. All of the proceeds from the merchandise will be donated.  

The event is open to the public, but masks are mandatory in order to attend.

