Person struck by fire rescue truck in Niagara County

A member of the Hartland Volunteer Fire Company was hit by a fire company vehicle while on the scene of a field fire Wednesday night.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Units on the scene of a field fire notified the Niagara County Sheriff's Office that a person was hit by a firetruck Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the Town of Somerset. According to Niagara County Sheriff Deputies and Town of Somerset Police officers at the scene found that a Barker Fire Department Rescue Truck was backing up on Quaker Road when it hit and ran over a member of the Hartland Volunteer Fire Company.

According to a spokesperson from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the volunteer fire company member succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Rescue Truck was not injured.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time while officials notify the family.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.