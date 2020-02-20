CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The federal government is looking for someone who they say shot a bald eagle in Cattaraugus County last year.

The Seneca Nation says it found the bird shot and killed along Old Route 17 near the Allegheny River last November, a crime that could carry up to a $100,000 fine and a year in jail.

If you have any information, there's a $5,000 reward, call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 691-3635.

