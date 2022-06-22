Person riding motorcycle dies in Town of Sardinia crash

One person died Wednesday when a motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the Town of Sardinia, near Allen and Hand roads.

The crash happened around noon on Route 16, near Allen and Hand roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

EMS personnel who arrived on the scene attempting life-saving measures on the person who was riding the motorcycle, but after several minutes of CPR, the person was declared dead.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff's office, and the cause of it is not yet known.

The victim's name will not be released by the Erie County Sheriff's Office until their family has been notified.

Rte. 16 in Sardinia is being reopened after the investigation of a fatal crash between Hand & Allen rds. — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) June 22, 2022