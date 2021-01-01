Inmate at Wende Correctional dies from COVID-19 related issues

The individual was at Erie County Medical Center at the time of their death. A spokesperson for DOCCS says they died of "COVID-19 related issues."

ALDEN, N.Y. — An inmate at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden has died due to issues related to having COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

In a statement, Department of Corrections spokesperson Thomas Mailey said that the individual died from "COVID-19 related issues" and was at Erie County Medical Center when they died.

The death was announced on the December 30 DOCCS COVID-19 report, which is available here.

According to that same report, 76 people incarcerated at Wende have recovered from the virus, and there have been 102 total positive cases at the facility. There are currently 20 tests pending at the facility, and there have been 834 negative test results.

No other details about the individual were available at this time. Mailey said the official cause of death will be determined by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, who will also determine if, and who, the results will be released to.