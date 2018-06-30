TOWN OF POMFRET, NY - A motorcyclist is in the hospital Saturday after an accident on Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Deputies, State Police, and Fredonia and Brocton EMS responded to a motorcycle accident on Route 20.

The following investigation found the motorcyclist had been distracted by a group of motorcycles in the opposing lane, and did not see the car in front of him turning left.

The Sheriff's Office says he "braked, lost control, and laid his bike down in the roadway." He was then flown by Starflight to ECMC for severe injuries.

