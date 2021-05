State Police said they did not know the nature of the person's injuries. Westbound traffic was shut down for about an hour as crews tended to the scene.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — One person was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with unknown injuries on Sunday after a crash on Interstate 90 westbound.

New York State Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and it happened around 1 p.m. at mile marker 388 in the Town of Batavia.

Traffic was shut down for about an hour as crews tended to the scene. The backup on the Thruway began at Exit 48.