Person dies in motor vehicle accident in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — One person died in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to the Lakewood Fire Department.

Emergency response received a call about a vehicle on fire in the area of the Lakewood Community Dog Park around 9 p.m. Saturday. When fire department officials arrived, they found a fully involved fire involving a pick-up truck some 30 yards off the road, in a wooded area, with downed electrical wires.

Firefighters later pulled human remains from the vehicle, which were then turned over to the Chautauqua County coroner.

While on the scene, officials closed Terrance Avenue, which reopened around 12:30 a.m.

An investigation is underway.

Assisting at the scene were Lakewood-Busti Police, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the Fire Investigation Team, and National Grid.