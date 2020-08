Dunkirk Police say the crash happened at 4:18 p.m. on the 600 block of South Roberts Road.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — One person died Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle struck a tree in the City of Dunkirk.

Dunkirk Police say the crash happened at 4:18 p.m. on the 600 block of South Roberts Road. A vehicle struck a tree, and the only person in the vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

The person's identity is being withheld while the family is being notified.